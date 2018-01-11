Residents fight back after crime spree in Lancaster

Residents of Freehold in Lancaster are looking to set up a Neighbourhood Watch Scheme in response to a criminal damage spree targeting cars.

At least five vehicles have had windows smashed in the last week on Troutbeck Road and Bath Mill Street and other cars parked in the area have been ‘keyed’ and had their paintwork scratched.

Winston Collinge, of Troutbeck Road, Lancaster, said: “It is a cause for concern.

“From what I have heard locally there is a gang of two or three, school age individuals, who move to and from the town centre to the Ridge Estate and create this damage on their way.

“They must be armed with a heavy tool concealed up their arm to ‘elbow’ vehicle windows.

“There is a stupid belief amongst some individuals that crime of this nature doesn’t have a cost. That is certainly not the case, as not only is there an excess of £75 on your insurance policy, the full cost is recovered by the insurance policy on the renewal of the policy the following year.

“It certainly needs sorting. The police are reacting but we have to be a bit more proactive.

“A group meeting was held for residents of Troutbeck Road and Swallow Wharf to discuss these issues and we are looking to apply for funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner.It will also increase our security and nail these issues.”

Mr Collinge reported the crime to police and was given a crime or log number.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-2017 1125-0170.