Reckless Morecambe driver arrested for FIVE offences after putting child passenger at risk

A man from Morecambe has been arrested after he was found speeding with a 9-year-old passenger whilst high on cocaine and cannabis.



The man, who was stopped by police in Regent Road at 12.30am on Tuesday December 18, was also found to have no licence or insurance.

The driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.

Police stopped the vehicle for speeding but soon discovered the driver had no licence, no insurance and had failed to attend court on an outstanding warrant for a previous drug driving offence.

Officers suspected he had been driving under the influence of drugs again and a positive drug wipe found cannabis and cocaine in his system.

Drug driving now carries the same penalties as drink driving.

If convicted, drug drivers face a minimum one year driving ban, an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.