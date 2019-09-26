Preston man, 46, arrested on suspicion of sexually grooming children in Garstang

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in Garstang on suspicion of sexual grooming.



The man, from Preston, was arrested at around 7.45pm last night (September 25) after being snared by a group of so-called 'paedophile hunters'.

The man's arrest was broadcast live on Facebook by a group of so-called 'paedophile hunters'

Police arrived at the scene, near Lancaster Canal, whilst the group were broadcasting the 'sting' live on Facebook.

In the footage, the man is handcuffed by officers and searched before being led into the back of a police van.

A police spokesman said: "A 46-year-old man from Preston was arrested last night (September 25) on suspicion of sexual grooming. He is currently in custody."