Preston fatal M6 crash: Man accused of causing Lancaster couple's death appears in dock

A man accused of causing the deaths of a couple from Lancaster in a motorway crash has appeared in court.

David and Patricia Howard died following the collision close to junction 31a for Fulwood at around 9.55pm on Sunday November 11 last year.

David and Patricia Howard died in M6 accident

READ MORE: Tributes paid to couple who died in crash on the M6



Emergency services attended and Patricia, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene.



David, 57, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he died a short time later.



Jamie Michael Nichols, 23, of Wesley Street, Ossett, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was summonsed to appear before Preston magistrates where he was charged with two counts of causing death by driving an Audi dangerously on the northbound M6.

The crash proved fatal



He is also accused of causing serious injury to another woman by dangerous driving, fraud by using a man’s bank card to obtain an insurance policy for the car, and two counts of causing death by driving a vehicle without a licence.



Nichols began to cry as the charges were read to him.



Relatives of the couple were supported in the public gallery by a police officer.



Prosecuting, Andy Robinson asked for the case to be committed to Preston Crown Court where he will next appear on November 12.

No pleas were indicated.



District Judge Margaret McCormack thanked the family for the way they had conducted themselves in such difficult circumstances.

(proceeding)