Police search for missing Morecambe man with Doctor Who tattoo

Gary Mackenzie was last seen in the Morecambe area yesterday at around 7.30am.

He failed to return home and his family are becoming worried about his welfare.

Gary Mackenzie is described as 5ft 6 with short grey hair and has a Doctor Who tattoo on his left arm. He also has the name 'SANDRA' tattooed on the back of his neck. He has been missing since Tuesday morning (June 8)

He was last seen wearing red shorts and black trainers, and officers say he could be carrying a black rucksack.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 65-year-old Gary Mackenzie, who is missing from his home in Morecambe.