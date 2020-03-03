Police search for missing 26-year-old Lancaster man

A 26-year-old man from Lancaster has been reported missing in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, March 3).

Police are searching for George Dewhirst, 26, after he disappeared at about 4.20am.

George Dewhurst, 26, was last seen at about 4.20am today (Tuesday, March 3) on Bulk Road, heading to Caton Road in Lancaster. Pic: Lancashire Police

The last reported sighting of George was in Bulk Road, heading to Caton Road, where he was spotted without shoes.

Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned about his welfare.

He is described as white, five ft 6ins tall, slim, with dark brown, curly, medium length hair.

He was last seen wearing a patterned blue fleece, dark blue jeans and stripey socks, but no shoes.

PC Zak Sly, of West Police, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned about George and I would urge anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to contact us.

"I would also ask George himself to get in touch if he sees this appeal."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0130 of March 3.