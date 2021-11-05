Police search for missing 22-year-old from Bamber Bridge

Amber Brennan was last seen at 1.30pm yesterday (Thursday, November 4) and police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about her welfare.

She also has links to the Lancaster and Morecambe areas.

She is described as around 5’4” tall, of a slim build and with bleached blonde shoulder length hair that is usually tied up.

She was last seen wearing pink leggings, white trainers and a jacket.

A police spokesman said: "We are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for your help to find Amber.

"If you have seen her or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting reference 0728 of 04/11/21.

"Please share this post and thanks for your help."

