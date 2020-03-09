Police search for missing 17-year-old in Lancaster

A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing in Lancaster.

Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Aaron McCartney Wells, who has been missing since Wednesday (March 4).

Aaron McCartney.Wells, 17, has been missing since he was last seen on Wednesday, March 4. Pic: Lancashire Police

Aaron is described as white, 5ft 10 inches tall, with a medium build and ginger hair. He was last seen wearing a black Rab coat and a grey Hugo Boss tracksuit.

It is believed that he also has a black Nike tracksuit with him.

Police said they believe Aaron is staying somewhere in the Lancaster area.

If you know of Aaron's whereabouts, or have spoken to him recently, you can call 101, quoting log number LC.20200340.1382.