Police say missing Morecambe boy, 14, could now be in Blackpool

A missing boy who disappeared from home in Morecambe could now be in Blackpool, say police.

Kaydon Turner-Pearce, 14, was reported missing from his home in Morecambe on Tuesday (February 11).

Police said he has links to Blackpool and believe he could now be in the resort town.

Kaydon is white, 5'7" tall, of a stocky build and has short brown hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing a blue zip jacket, grey joggers and carrying a ruck sack.

Police are appealing for any information that could help them establish his whereabouts.

If you have seen Kaydon or have any information, please call 101, quoting log reference 1606 of February 11.