Police issue CCTV appeal after arson attack in Lancaster

Police want to speak to them in connection with an arson to a vehicle, which happened on May 22 2021 at 05:46am on Bath Street, Lancaster.

No arrest has been made at this stage.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “This kind of behaviour has no place in society and will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police.

Police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with arson to a vehicle on Bath Street in Lancaster.

“We have already made a number of enquiries to identify the individual responsible. We are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the people in the CCTV image.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0376 of May 22, 2021.

Police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with arson to a vehicle on Bath Street in Lancaster.