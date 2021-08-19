Police dispersal order issued for Lancaster city centre to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour

A section 34 Dispersal order was authorised 7.15pm on Wednesday, August 18 until 4am on August 19.

Police said a section 35 notice would be issued, meaning a person will be directed to leave or be taken home if it is suspected that the behaviour of a person in this area has contributed to or is likely to contribute to:

-Members of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed or

Police issued a section 34 dispersal order in Lancaster city centre to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

-The occurrence in the locality of crime or disorder, and

-That the PC or PCSO considers that giving a direction to the person is necessary for the purpose of removing or reducing the likelihood of the above.