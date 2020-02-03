Police deploy night drone in Halton after thieves attempt to cut off catalytic converter

Lancaster Police deployed a drone in the Halton and Nether Kellet areas at the weekend following reports that thieves were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car.

There was a heavy police presence in Halton on Saturday February 1 following reports from members of the public that thieves were targeting vehicles in the area.

There has been a huge rise in this type of theft over the last year.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said that officers received a call at around 8.15pm to a small car parking area in Quarry Road to reports of a theft.

She said: "We attended and found suspects had attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a car, but were disturbed and made off from the scene."

No arrests have been made but "enquiries are ongoing".

A short time later, Lancaster Police posted a message on social media.

It said: "Team 5 and the Police Drone Team have spent considerable time in the area of Halton and Nether Keller this evening due to reports of males on Quad Bikes seen in suspicious circumstances.

"Police have flooded the area whilst the drone was deployed in order to detect and deter any criminality.

"We will continue to make use of the drone and other specialist equipment to catch anyone who thinks they can disappear into the darkness!"