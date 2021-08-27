Police 'concerned' for Lancaster toddler after parents fly her to Spain

Lee Rogers and Kelly Gibson captured on CCTV at Alicante Airport with toddler Grace-May Rogers.

Gracie-May Rogers was last seen with her mother Kelly Gibson at about 10am on Tuesday.

It is believed they boarded a plane from Glasgow Airport at 5.30pm the following day along with Gracie’s father Lee Rogers and arrived in Alicante, Spain at 9.35pm. There have been no confirmed sightings of them in Spain.

A police spokesman said: "We are treating Gracie-May as a missing child and both Kelly Gibson, 35, and Lee Rogers, 39, are now wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

Lee Rogers and Kelly Gibson

"We are working closely with our law enforcement and child protection partners in Spain in a bid to bring Gracie-May home safely and we are appealing to anyone who sees the family or who has information on where they may be to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

DU Andy Ellis, of Lancaster CID, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned, especially for the welfare of Gracie-May and Kelly Gibson, and we would appeal to anyone who sees the three of them together or separately to get in touch urgently.

“The last information we have is that the family landed in Alicante on Tuesday evening but as there have been no confirmed sightings since then it is possible that they have moved on.

“We appreciate that this incident may cause concern for some people but we are working closely with our partners in the Spanish Police and our overriding priority is the safe return of this young child.”

Gracie-May Rogers has been reported as missing.

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0621 of August 25th. For sightings please contact the local police in the relevant area.

Lee Rogers