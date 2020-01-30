Police arrest 32-year-old after four men are stabbed overnight in Morecambe

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after four men were stabbed in Morecambe overnight.



A police cordon is in place in Morecambe Street this morning (January 30) following the incident at 3.20am.

Morecambe Street in Morecambe remains cordoned off this morning (January 30) after four men were stabbed at around 3.20am last night. Pic: Google

Police were called to the scene after reports of a 'disturbance' on the street, which runs between Green Street and Queen Street in the town centre.

When officers arrived, they found four men with stab injuries.

Three of the men were taken to hospital.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in custody.

A police spokesman said: "At this time we believe the four people are known to each other and that there is no wider threat to the public.

"Officers will remain in the area for some time today continuing their enquiries."

Lancashire Police have been approached for further comment.