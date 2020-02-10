Police arrest 11 people and charge 3 in connection with Morecambe knife fight

A total of 11 people have now been arrested after four men were stabbed in a street brawl in Morecambe.



It follows a knife fight in Morecambe town centre shortly before 3.20am on Thursday, January 30, where four people were found stabbed in Queen Street.

11 people have now been arrested, and 3 charged, after a mass brawl and knife fight in Queen Street, Morecambe on January 30

Three of the men were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One man, a 33-year-old, remains in a critical condition in hospital where he is under arrest.

He has been arrested on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detectives have charged Thomas Carberry, 21, of Thornton Road, Morecambe, with possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder, and Sean Brady, 22, of Keswick Road, Lancaster, with possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder.

Officers have also charged Florentin Damian, 32, of Queen Street, Morecambe, with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The seven people arrested are:



* A 29-year-old man from Morecambe, on suspicion of assault – GBH and offences under the public order act

* A 32-year-old man from Morecambe, on suspicion of assault – GBH and offences under the public order act

* A 22-year-old woman from Lancaster, on suspicion of assault – GBH and offences under the public order act

* A 25-year-old woman from Morecambe, on suspicion of assault – GBH and offences under the public order act

* A 21-year-old man from Heysham, on suspicion of assault – GBH and offences under the public order act

* A 21-year-old man from Lancaster, on suspicion of assault – GBH and offences under the public order act

* A 21-year-old man from Heysham, on suspicion of assault – GBH and offences under the public order act

All seven have since been released on police bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and are keen to trace anybody with CCTV or dash cam footage.

If you can help please ring 101 quoting log number 111 of 30 January.

Alternatively you can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.