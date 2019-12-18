Police are growing 'increasingly concerned' for missing 22-year-old Lancaster man

A man from Lancaster has gone missing, sparking concern for his welfare.

Bradley Wardle, 22, was last seen at around 8pm yesterday (December 17) in Ashton Road, Lancaster, walking in the direction of the city centre.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with a medium build, mousey short back and side hair and clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black trainers, a big red and black checked jacket and black gloves.

Police said Bradley has links to the Lancaster and Morecambe areas.

PC Monk, of Lancaster Police, said: "We are extremely concerned about Bradley and are asking anybody who has seen him, or has any information at all that could help us find him, to get in touch as soon as possible.

"Similarly we would urge Bradley himself, if he sees this appeal, to make contact with us and let us know he is safe."

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number LC-20191217-1373.