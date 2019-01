Police are trying to locate Shane Brady, who is 18-years-old, 5’9’’, of slim build.

Police need to speak with him regarding a number of matters and believe that he is still in the Morecambe area.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts then please contact police on 01524 596986 or email Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

You can also ring Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.