Police appeal after two men attacked by pair in Lancaster city centre

Police are appealing for information to help identify two men in connection with an assault investigation in Lancaster.

Three men were walking on Penny Street at around 3am on November 14 when they were approached by two men.

The men attacked two of the group, with one man suffering serious facial injuries which required surgery.

The two suspects then made off from the scene.

The first man is described as wearing a white hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and red trainers, with the second man wearing a black hoody and black tracksuit bottoms.

Following CCTV enquiries police have now released the image and are keen to speak to the two men, pictured, in connection with the incident.

DC Hannah Entwistle of Lancaster CID, said: “This is a serious assault which left one man requiring surgery. We need to find the people responsible and would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you know the men pictured please call us immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 01524 596452 or email 5736@lancashire.pnn.police.uk number 0113 of November 14.