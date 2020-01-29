Police appeal after Tesla super car crashes into tree in Carnforth and seriously injures four children

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver hit a tree at Pine Lake Resort, Carnforth.

A 45-year-old man from Warrington was travelling in a Tesla carrying four children, two aged 11 and the others aged 12.

He drove anti-clockwise around the resort’s perimeter, past the reception on his left and on to a straight section of road, where he accelerated then failed to negotiate a left-hand bend, causing the car to veer on to a grass verge and collide with the tree.

The accident happened on Saturday January 18 at 11.20pm.

The children all sustained serious injuries and were treated at Manchester Children’s Hospital, but have thankfully since been discharged.

Anybody with information should email 2076@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 1667 of 18th January.