Police have appealed for information after a burglary at Slyne, near Lancaster.

The raid happened at a house in Hasty Brow yesterday in which jewellery and cash was stolen.

Lancaster Police tweeted: "We are appealing for information after a burglary 17/01/2020 on Hasty Brow, Slyne, 10:00am-1:45pm.

"Gold & silver jewellery & $200 USD stolen.

"Were you in the area at the time and saw something suspicious?

"Please get in touch! 5255@lancashire.pnn.police.uk "