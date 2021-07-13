Police appeal after Heysham burglary
Police are asking people to be vigilant after a burglary at a house in Myrtle Grove in Heysham.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 11:14 am
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 11:16 am
The burglary happened overnight between July 11-12.
Burglars broke in via a locked gate and stole bikes and tools.
If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time it happened or you have any information which could help police please call 101 quoting log reference LC-20210712-0452.
It's also worth remembering there are steps everyone can take to make their homes and property more secure.
There's lots of useful tips and crime prevention advice on the Lancashire Police website.
