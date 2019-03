A mum who was bombarded with late night calls, texts and visits by an aggressive roofer demanding thousands of pounds says she will not rest until builder's are forced to be properly licenced.

Digital marketing worker Paula de Santana, 37, has shared pictures of the mess her home has been left in, as well as some of the texts she was sent by trader Daniel Ward, who was jailed last week for a string of unfair trading offences and an unrelated wounding.