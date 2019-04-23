Passenger and train guard assaulted on Northern service at Carnforth station

Police are investigating two separate assaults onboard a Northern service in Carnforth.

At approximately 9.30pm on Saturday, April 6, a passenger was allegedly assaulted by a man on a train as it stopped at Carnforth station.

The guard on board the Northern service then intervened and attempted to eject the man from the train.

The same man then assaulted the train guard, forcibly removed his glasses and stomped on them until they were damaged.

The man then fled from the train before it departed from Carnforth station.

Officers investigating the assaults are looking to identify the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information regarding two separate assaults on a train at Carnforth station at 9.30pm on Saturday, April 6

Officers believe the man shown in these CCTV images may have information which could help them investigate.

If you know who he is, please contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 676 of 06/04/2019.

Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.