Partners in crime celebrate success of town festival

Morecambe & Vice 2018 Crime Writing festival presented by Attic Door Productions and Morecambe BID was an overwhelming success.

Over 40 authors came from around the world to the Winter Gardens, including Poirot’s Hugh Fraser who described the weekend as ‘a most enjoyable event’ and TV and stage actor Robert Daws who commented ‘A really terrific festival. Great organisation and lovely people both in front and behind the scenes.’

Sgt Adie Knowles kicked off a the festival talking about Morecambe’s very own Inspector Ted and from then the fun didn’t stop with panels on such diverse topics as LGBT themes, Northern Writers, Actors turned Authors and Crime Graphic Novels.

Throughout the weekend there were talented authors, actors, screenwriters and even singers, cocktail makers and a fire eater!

Concluding the festival was Daragh Carville, writer of the upcoming ITV crime drama ‘The Bay’, along with Sophie Bicknell, Script Executive from Tall Story Pictures, to discuss the upcoming Morecambe-based drama.

It was interesting to hear that one of the only two stipulations that Daragh took to the production company was that it had to be set in Morecambe.

The audience response was amazing - people had traveled from across the country to join the festival in Morecambe and commented on how warm, friendly and relaxed the atmosphere of the festival and the town was.

Morecambe & Vice 2019 is on the weekend of September 28/29 at the Winter Gardens again.