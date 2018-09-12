Paris pledge for hit and run victim

Friends of the 21-year-old woman seriously injured in a hit and run in Lancaster last month are fundraising for a trip to Paris as a late birthday gift.

The woman is currently in a serious condition in hospital following the incident on August 21, when she was struck by a van as she walked across a pedestrian crossing close to Ryelands Park, the day before she turned 21.

Her friends have so far raised £1,600 of the £2,100 they aim to reach.

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/surprise-21st-after-hit-and-run?utm_id=66&utm_term=6V8r86wkP

Meanwhile, a man appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday in connection with the collision.

Mark Kelbie, 40, of Garforth Street, Oldham, was arrested following a police investigation and charged with causing serious injury through dangerous driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to report an accident and driving without insurance.

He was bailed under several conditions including electronic monitoring, an overnight curfew and a condition to report twice a week to Oldham police station.

He has also been banned from entering Lancaster and must reside at his given address.

He will appear at Preston Crown Court on October 2.

Police have thanked everyone in the community who has assisted with their enquiries so far.

Anyone with information about the collision can call 101 quoting log 0873 of August 21st or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.