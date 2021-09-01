Operation Hunter: These are nine of the most wanted criminals in Lancashire

All of these men are wanted by police as part of Operation Hunter - a scheme dedicated to finding individuals trying to evade capture.
Since its launch in July, more than 250 warrants have been executed across Lancashire.
Officers now need your help to find these men pictured below.
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0589 of September 1.
1. Thomas Green
Police want to speak to Thomas Green in connection with a number of burglaries in Preston. Green, 35, from Preston, is 6ft tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and brown cropped hair. He has a scar on his forehead and two scars on his eyebrows. He is also wanted on recall to prison. Anyone who has information on Green's whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. For immediate sightings call 999.
2. Robert Highton
Robert Highton is wanted on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. Highton, 47, of Abbeywood, Skelmersdale, is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with brown eyes and short, dark-brown hair. Police would also like to speak to him for an offence on July 21 where a police car was damaged at Skelmersdale Fire Station in Digmoor Road. Anyone with information can contact 101 or 01695 566160. Alternatively, you can email [email protected] or [email protected]
3. Shaun Rimmer
Shaun Rimmer is wanted on suspicion of burglary. Rimmer is wanted in connection with an offence of burglary on August 16. Rimmer, 28, with links to Leyland and Liverpool, is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with wavy, dark-brown hair and a beard. He also has links to Preston, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham and Clayton-le-Woods. Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] In an emergency always call 999.
4. Ryan Jones
Ryan Jones is wanted by police on recall to prison. Jones, 24, of Pinfold Lane, Lancaster, is wanted by officers after failing to reside at approved premises and poor behaviour. He had been jailed previously for four years and four months at Preston Crown Court for drugs offences. Jones is described as white, with short ginger hair and hazel coloured eyes. He is 5ft 6in tall and of medium build. Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected]