Operation Hunter: These are 9 of the most wanted people in Lancashire

1. Andrew Durnion

Wanted on recall to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for robbery. Durnion, 32, of Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool has been wanted since September 2nd after breaching the terms of his licence. The public are advised that he is not to be approached as is known to be violent, but instead contact police with his location and a description of his clothing. Durnion is described as 6ft 2in tall of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Photo: Lancashire Police