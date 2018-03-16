Nursery failed to spot signs of torture - including cigarette burns - on tots' bodies

A nursery has been closed down after staff failed to report evidence of torture and abuse of children.

A tribunal heard that seven different children turned up at nursery bearing signs of possible abuse, but staff at the Little Stars nursery in Morecambe never informed police or social services.

Their failure to follow regulations was only discovered after the death of one of the children – a 16-month-old girl.

Ofsted inspectors visited an discovered was a catalogue of errors which led to the suspension of owner 39-year-old Zoe Blundell’s registration and the immediate closure of the nursery on Oxcliffe Road.

The tribunal heard how police and social services should have been told about:

Signs that a two-year-old had been tortured-cigarette burns on the child’s feet.

How one two-year-old had bruises on his body covered with fake tan.

How another youngster had bitten other children fifteen times .

Another child turned up at nursery with a cut which required stitches.

One baby was often picked up by his drunken and foul mouthed father.

Another complained twice that his father had hurt him.

Another child had bruising caused by three fingers on his buttocks.

Mother-of-three Blundell appealed against the decision by Ofsted to close her down, and a tribunal was convened in Blackpool yesterday.

Ofsted early years senior officer Anne Law told the hearing: “I believe there is still a risk to children at this nursery.”

The panel will announce its decision in due course.

