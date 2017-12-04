Neighbour speaks after Morecambe woman shot in face

A neighbour has described the moment she heard a woman being shot in the face.

The shooting in Morecambe which left a 29-year-old woman with serious facial injuries has shook the community.

The window which was shot at on Buttermere Avenue in Morecambe.

One neighbour said the sound was like a bomb going off which produced a strong smell through the block of flats.

“I heard somebody tapping on the window downstairs, then I just heard a loud bang,” said one neighbour.

“I thought it was a bomb at first because it was that loud.

“I could smell a gun powder smell, like fireworks.”

Police were called to Buttermere Avenue at 12.30am on Saturday after reports of a shooting.

The woman told police she had walked into her living room after hearing a knock at the window.

She then heard a loud bang, the window shattered and she was hit in the face.

She is currently at hospital undergoing surgery for facial injuries caused by what is believed to be shotgun pellets.

Her injuries are serious but not life threatening.

One of the neighbours was awake when the incident happened.

“This is the first time anything like this has happened around here,” she said.

“There is the odd fight in the street but nothing like this.

“I am a bit nervous now, especially with the entrance, you don’t know who’s coming in.”

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and have launched a full investigation and are appealing for witnesses. Extra police patrols are in the area to reassure the local community.

Detective Superintendent Simon Giles said: “This was an extremely serious incident and it is only a matter of luck that the victim was not more seriously hurt or even killed.

“While I do believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community I understand that this may cause some concern and I’d reassure the public that we have a major investigation running in order to locate and arrest those responsible.”

If you have any information about this incident contact police on 101 quoting log number 0035 of Saturday, December 2.