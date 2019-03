A 17-year-old boy from Morecambe is wanted on suspicion of domestic abuse offences.

Martin Bennell is wanted by police after he allegedly assaulted a woman at her home in Morecambe on Saturday, March 23.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, you can contact Lancashire Police on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

During daytime hours you can also contact Lancaster CID on 01524 596447.