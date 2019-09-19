Morecambe teenager missing for fourth day

The search for a missing teenage boy from Morecambe has entered its fourth day.

Jake Sissons, 15, disappeared from the Buxton Street area of Morecambe town on Sunday, September 15.

15 year old Jake Sissons, from Morecambe.

Police in the area said they are "increasingly concerned" by his disappearance, and have appealed to the public for information.

Jake is white and slim, and has sandy blond hair, blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a plain black hoodie, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes, and black Nike Air Max trainers.

Anyone with information can call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number LC-20190915-1521.