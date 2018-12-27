Morecambe motorist accused of causing blood biker Russell Curwen's death makes first court appearance

A motorist accused of causing the death of a blood biker who was delivering NHS items has made his first appearance in court.

Melvyn Speight, 66, of Betony, Morecambe, entered no pleas to a charge of causing death by careless driving.

Blood biker Russell Curwen pictured with his mother, Pat

It is alleged the defendant was driving a Jaguar sports car on the A683 Caton Road, Lancaster, without due care and attention.

Russell Curwen, 49, from Kendal, suffered catastrophic injuries in a collision close to the junction with the Bay Gateway at around 7.45pm on May 5, as he conveyed items on behalf of the NHS.

He was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital but died a short time later.

In a statement at the time of his death, Russell's family said: “Russell liked to live life to the full. "He had a keen interest in active hobbies including diving, skiing, mountain biking and surfing, however, it was for his employment as a Medical Services Support Driver and his voluntary work for the Blood Bike North West that Russell is best remembered.

“He gave up his time to take much-needed, vital blood supplies to hospitals to help people who needed it most, and Russell died doing what he loved.

"Russell is a much-loved son, brother and uncle and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

District Judge McCormack, sitting at Preston Magistrates' Court, committed the case to Preston Crown Court where Mr Speight will appear on January 29.

Read more.