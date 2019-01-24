Morecambe man wanted after harassment, criminal damage and assault

Have you seen David Walsh, 54, originally from Morecambe?

He was due to be sentenced at Preston Magistrates’ Court on March 9 last year after being found guilty of assault, harassment and criminal damage against three women, however he failed to attend.

Some of the victims, witnesses and police officers in the case have since been harassed and threatened with serious harm.

It is thought that he left Morecambe, fleeing to France in July. However, it is now believed he is back in the country.

PC Helen Stanley from Lancaster Police: “It’s important that we find Walsh quickly and so I would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch at their earliest opportunity.

“I would urge anyone who sees Walsh not to approach him but to call the police.”

Walsh is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, of medium build, may have short brown hair and speaks with a Liverpool accent.

He has links across Lancashire and Merseyside.

If you have any seen Walsh or know where he is, you can email 8814@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or can call 01524 596627. If you fail to get an answer, please dial 101.