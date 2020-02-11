Morecambe man denies slashing pub punter's throat at Pier Hotel

A punter’s throat was slashed in the toilets of a public house, a court has heard.

Alexander Lapinski, 57, of Aberdeen Road, Lancaster, appeared at Preston Crown Court by video link.

He denies wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article at the Pier Hotel, Morecambe on January 12.

The prosecution say he ‘deliberately’ drew a cut throat razor.



Defending, Paul Humphreys says he has a “reasonable excuse” for having the blade.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, set his trial date for July 6 and remanded him into custody.

