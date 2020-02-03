Morecambe man appears in court after street stabbings

A man has appeared in court after a street brawl which led to four men being stabbed on a night out in Morecambe.

Three of the attacked men remain in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in a knife-wielding fracas in Queen Street in the early hours of Thursday.

A 21-year-old man and a 32-year-old man who were injured have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and violent disorder.

Another man, aged 33, has been arrested on suspicion of the same offences.

They remain under police custody following the incident, which happened at around 3.20am.

The fourth man, Florentin Damian, 32, of Queen Street, Morecambe, is accused of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared before magistrates in Preston on Saturday, and the case was referred to Preston Crown Court on March 3.

Lancashire Police have not confirmed whether the knives have been recovered.

The force also believe a number of other people, both men and women, may have been involved in the incident in Queen Street and Back Queen Street. Police initially said the incident happened in nearby Morecambe Street.

Following the incident, police put a section 60 order in place at 1pm on Friday in the Queen Street and town centre areas of Morecambe. It lasted until 6am on Saturday and gave police extra power to stop and search people and vehicles without suspicion.

Police are now appealing for information and are particularly keen to trace anybody with CCTV or dash cam footage. However, they have now said that earlier references to an altercation at Pop World, which they believed had taken place before the events in Queen Street, have proved to be incorrect following enquiries, and they are happy that no altercation took place.

If you can help please ring 101 quoting log number 111 of 30 January. Alternatively you can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.