Morecambe dad shot in the head on Kensington Road

Declan McClure, 27, who works at Forton services, turned up at a house on Old Market Court on Sunday evening and said to his partner ‘Babe I’ve been shot in the head.’

Declan said: “I went to my brother-in-laws on Sunday and got the number 1 bus to come home.

“I got off at Euston Road and was walking to my house and there were two guys stood outside a house on Kensington Road and they shouted at me did I want to buy a dead seagull for a tenner.

Declan McClure was shot in the head after being asked if he wanted to buy a dead seagull on Kensington Road in Morecambe.

“I put my headphones back in and that’s when they shot and missed and the pellet hit a window behind me.

“One of the lads shouted ‘don’t shoot him, he is alright’ and I had got five or six yards when I got shot in the back of the head.

“I stood up and walked into the house after I got shot.

“I just got up and went to work the next day (Monday).

A man was shot in the head on Kensington Road in Morecambe. Picture: Google Street View.

“When I went to work this morning they saw the back of my head and said they were sending me to hospital.

“I was dropped off at the hospital and they put a neck brace on me.

“I had to have four CT scans on my neck and two on my head.

“They told me the CT scans were fine but that there was a pellet in my neck. If it stayed in my head it would sit there and fresh skin would grow over it.

“I’m getting it removed on Tuesday morning.

“I think it’s silly and immature what has happened.

“It’s absolutely stupid. I don’t understand why anyone would want to shoot someone in the head.

“If it wasn’t me it could have been my kids. I’d rather it be me than one of my kids.

“I think the police know who it is so hopefully they will sort it out.”

Declan’s partner Lisa Thompson, 32, a mum of six, said: “It was Sunday night about 8pm and my partner had got off the bus on Euston Road and was walking up Kensington Road when he was asked if he wanted to buy a dead seagull. He had his back to them all the time and they shot at him once. He had his headphones in and took a headphone out, then they shot him in the back of the head.

“He turned up at my mother’s house on Old Market Court and said ‘Babe I’ve been shot in the head.’

“His head was bleeding.

“At 7am he went to work and they said ‘you need to go to hospital’ as there was still a lump on his head.

“At hospital they found the pellet was still lodged in his head and he has to have it removed under local anaesthetic on Tuesday.

“He said it was painful. Another man messaged me after my Facebook post and he said he had been shot in the hip on Albert Road three nights ago.

“I’ve found out a mum was also shot at in her car driving down Euston Road on either Sunday or the day before.

“Police sent two officers out to search for a weapon at the house where it happened.

“It could have been a child or an old person. I think it needs dealing with to be honest.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were contacted around 6.45pm on Sunday night to reports of an assault.

“A man was walking down Kensington Road and walked past two people and had a brief conversation.

“He then felt a pellet hit him on the back of the head. He said he thought it was an air rifle but we can’t say that for certain.

“He suffered an injury but didn’t go to hospital.

“There have been no arrests yet and the investigation is still ongoing.”