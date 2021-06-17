Morecambe burglar Sarah Mansfield tried to break into flats

Sarah Jane Mansfield, 19, of Euston Road, Morecambe used knives, scissors and her own body weight to try to break into flats on Devonshire Road in Morecambe which are used as semi independent living for youngsters who are leaving the care system.

Preston's Sessions House Court was played footage of the incident in the early hours of March 24 last year, which showed the defendant repeatedly returning to doors to attempt to break into the properties.

Megan Tollitt, prosecuting, said: "Shortly after 1am on March 24 the upstairs resident in flat 4 awoke to the sound of someone trying to open the door to her flat.

Sessions House

"She could hear something being used on the lock.

"She describes feeling very frightened and contacted staff at her former residence, who contacted the police."

Mansfield's actions were caught on internal CCTV and show her attempts continued for over 30 minutes until she was seen letting police into the property at 1.55am.

The instruments she had used were recovered from a nearby maintenance room, and £250 damage had been caused to a door and lock.

In a police interview Mansfield - who has nine convictions for 15 offences including burglary and car crime - answered no comment.

The court heard she had previously stolen car keys from the same set of properties and criminal damage including throwing food and setting a fire alarm off.

She was summonsed to attend court on December 29 and entered a guilty plea to attempted burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

The court was also told the probation service had issued breach proceedings against her in relation to alleged non compliance with a court order

Defending, Miss Ingham said she suffered ADHD and struggled to trust adults and develop relationships.

Recorder Geoffrey Payne said he didn't want to "rush the case" due to the breach proceedings and her personal issues.

He adjourned her sentencing to be heard on July 2, and warned her all options remain open.

(proceeding)