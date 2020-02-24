Morecambe brothers stole thousands from gaming machines at M6 services

Two brothers stole almost £9,000 from gaming machines at a motorway services station, a court heard.

Dale Peel and Denver Peel targeted the fruit machines at Welcome Break Charnock Richard services on the M6 near Chorley in 2017.

Preston Crown Court.

Dale Peel, who is 33 on February 25 and lives in West End Road, and Denver Peel, 36, of Morecambe Road, both pleaded guilty to theft of £8,800.50.

Dale Peel was given a 12-month community order with 160 hours' unpaid work

Denver Peel was handed a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, with 200 hours' unpaid work, a rehabilitation activity requirement and a six-month alcohol treatment programme.

A Proceeds of Crime hearing will be held on June 19 to recover the stolen money.