Morecambe boatyard blaze under investigation after eight cabin cruisers are damaged

A blaze at a boatyard in Morecambe is under investigation after a number of privately-owned boats were destroyed.



The blaze broke out at an outdoor boatyard in Heysham Road, at the junction with Cumberland View Road, at around 6pm yesterday (Thursday, May 17).

Thick clouds of black smoke could be seen billowing over the rooftops as fire crews from Morecambe , Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands attended the scene.

Eight boats in the privately-owned boatyard caught fire and have suffered extensive damage.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "Three fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended a commercial fire on Cumberland View Road, Heysham.

"When firefighters arrived at the scene they found that eight boats were on fire in a boat yard.

The boatyard, at the junction of Heysham Road and Cumberland View Road in Morecambe, suffered a severe fire at around 6pm on Thursday, May 16.

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one jet and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"No injuries were reported."

Mark Hutton, community safety manager for LFRS, took to Twitter to reassure residents as the fire raged throughout the evening.

He said: "If residents are concerned I can confirm this incident involved several boats in an outdoor yard.

"All are now extinguished. We’re moving into the damping down and fire investigation phase.

"Thank you to everyone in the area for standing back and allowing fire crews to work."

The cause of the fire has not been established and remains under investigation.