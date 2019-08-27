Missing Morecambe girl, 15, found safe after disappearing from home 6 days ago

A teenage girl from Morecambe has been found 'safe and well' after disappearing from home 6 days ago.

Maddison O'Kane, 15, had last been seen outside McDonald's in Morecambe Road, on the Morecambe side of the Bay Gateway, at around 10pm on Thursday, August 22.

Lancashire Police made a public appeal yesterday evening (August 26) for help in finding the missing teenager.

But officers involved in the search for Maddison have now confirmed that the 15-year-old has been found 'safe and well' this morning.

A police spokesman said: "Good news.The 15-year-old girl we posted about yesterday who was missing from home in Morecambe has been found safe and well this morning, Tuesday, 27 August.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal."