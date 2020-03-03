Missing 26-year-old Lancaster man found "safe and well"

A 26-year-old man from Lancaster has been found after he was reported missing yesterday morning (Tuesday, March 3).



Police had been searching for George Dewhirst, 26, after he was last seen in Bulk Road at around 4.20am.

George Dewhurst, 26, was last seen at about 4.20am today (Tuesday, March 3) on Bulk Road, heading to Caton Road in Lancaster. Pic: Lancashire Police

A missing person's appeal was published to help find George before he was found "safe and well" yesterday afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "George has been found safe and well.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal - George was found as a direct result of your help so give yourselves a pat on the back."