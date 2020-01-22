Middleton ‘neighbour from hell’ jailed after making residents’ lives a misery

A Middleton woman who has been jailed for six months has been labelled “a menace to society” by police.

Joanne Bailey, 46, of Low Road, was jailed on January 14 after breaching a civil injunction.

Almost a year earlier, on January 19 2019, the injunction was imposed by Lancaster Magistrates’ Court which prohibited her from engaging in anti-social behaviour likely to create significant risk of harm to others.

This order carried a number of restrictions to prevent the woman from causing any risk of harassment or distress to neighbours and local residents.

Bailey subsequently breached this injunction on a number of occasions, resulting in her being handed the custodial sentence.

PC Tomlinson of Morecambe Police said: “For a number of years Joanne Bailey has been a menace to society.

“She has caused serious disruption to the day to day lives of neighbours and residents of Middleton.

“Joanne Bailey really showed herself to be the neighbour from hell.

“Working together with Amanda Gervais from Lancaster City Council ASB team we were able to gather sufficient evidence to present before the Court in order to obtain the Injunction.

“Unfortunately Joanne Bailey chose to ignore this injunction and is now suffering the consequences.”

Amanda Gervais from Lancaster City Council said: “Hopefully this will send out a very clear message to Joanne Bailey and anyone else who chooses to involve themselves in such behaviour.

“Lancaster City Council and Morecambe Police will continue to work together to tackle such issues and utilise all legislation available to us.”

Sgt van Deurs Goss added: “This is passion for policing and justice for Ms Bailey’s neighbours.

“PC Tomlinson and Amanda Gervias from Lancaster City Council have worked tirelessly to make the community feel at peace in their own homes.”