Middlesbrough pub boss admits assault at Morecambe’s Midland Hotel

A pub boss has admitted launching a serious assault at a Morecambe hotel.

Anthony Spensley, 70, had been due to stand trial at Preston Crown Court on Monday, but admitted a lesser charge at the last minute.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray, having originally been accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Co-accused Jack Spensley, 21, pleaded guilty to affray, while a not guilty verdict was recorded against Elinor Spensley, 20, who had also been accused of affray.

The accused are all of of Brass Castle Lane, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

The offences dated back to May 2 2018, and were committed at the Midland Hotel in Morecambe.

Clare Thomas, representing the prosecution, said the pleas entered were acceptable to the crown.

The case was adjourned for sentence on February 10.