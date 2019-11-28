Man wanted on recall to prison after breaking curfew could be in Lancaster or Morecambe, say police

A man wanted on recall to prison is believed to be in either Lancaster or Morecambe.



Police are searching for Kenneth Yorke, 28, who is believed to have breached his release licence terms on October 31 after breaking a curfew.

He had been sentenced in November 2018 at Durham Crown Court to 21 months in prison for burglary and six months for handling stolen goods.

Yorke is from Bishop Auckland in County Durham, but is believed to be evading police in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

He is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, with short black hair and scars on his neck, head and hands.

Anyone who sees Yorke is urged to call police immediately.

Kenneth Yorke, 28, is wanted by police on recall to prison. Pic: Lancashire Police

Sgt Adie Knowles, of Lancaster Police, said: "Yorke has breached the terms of his release licence and we are asking anybody who sees him, or who has information about where he may be, to get in touch straight away."

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch by calling 01524 596573 or by emailing 6966@lancashire.pnn.police.uk