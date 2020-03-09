Man suffers serious facial injuries in Morecambe pub attack

A man has suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked outside a pub in Morecambe.

Lancashire Police were called to reports of an assault outside Smokey O'Conners pub in Morecambe Street West in the early hours of Sunday, March 1.

Police were called to Smokey O'Conners pub in Morecambe Street West, Morecambe, in the early hours of Sunday, March 1. Pic: Google

The victim had reportedly suffered serious facial wounds in the attack.

Lancaster CID are appealing for any witnesses to the crime, or anyone with information, to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Lancaster CID are seeking witnesses to an assault at Smokey O’Connors, Morecambe Street, Morecambe in the early hours of Sunday, March 1, where a male received serious facial injuries.

"If anyone has any information, could they please contact DC 3786 Peter Bennett on email, or ring 101 and quote log 0212 of March 1."

You can also submit Information anonymously by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.