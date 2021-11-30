Man questioned by police following gas explosion which killed child in Heysham appears in court

Darren Greenham was bailed by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday (November 30).

Greenham and his partner Sharon Kellett lived in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham.

On May 16, 2021, a gas explosion ripped through their property and the house next door at around 2.35am.

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, died in the explosion and four adults were injured.

Greenham and Kellett were both arrested and questioned over an allegation of manslaughter.

They are both currently on police bail.

Greenham pleaded not guilty to assaulting his partner in November 27 and denied three offences of obstructing the police.

His trial will take place at Lancaster on March 8, 2022.

His lawyer Steven Townley said the assault involved a claim that gardener Greenham pushed his partner out of a wheelchair which he denied.

"Both of them are on police bail on a very serious matter," Steven Townley said.

"However, they want to stay together."

