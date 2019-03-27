Man pleads guilty to reckless driving after causing five-car pile-up outside Morecambe primary school

A 26-year-old man who caused a five-car crash outside a Morecambe primary school has been banned from driving for two years.

Jack Perna, of Wiggins Lane, Ormskirk, has pleaded guilty to driving without due care at Chorley Magistrates’ Court.

Police were called to a serious collision close to Westgate Primary School in Morecambe at 8.45am on April 16, 2018.

As well as being banned from driving for two years, Perna was also fined more than £300.

Perna, who had been driving a blue Ford Fiesta, collided with a number of vehicles outside Westgate Primary School in Langridge Way.

Police were called to the scene at around 8.45am on Monday, April 16, 2018, along with the emergency services.

An air ambulance was also dispatched and landed on the school field to attend to the injured motorists.

Several people suffered minor injuries and were taken by road ambulance to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

PC Peter Black, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a shocking incident. Perna’s actions were both reckless and irresponsible.

“Many parents and children were left upset and distressed by his behaviour.

"The scene of badly damaged cars created a haunting image for all involved.

"Thankfully only relatively minor injuries were sustained by people.

“No drink or drugs were found in Perna’s system – it was simply appalling driving.

"He pleaded guilty to his actions following a number of witness statements provided to police.

“I wish to thank all the emergency services for their help that day together with the school and parents that assisted at the scene.”