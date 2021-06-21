Man jailed for making threats to kill wanted on recall to prison
A man who is wanted on recall to prison is also sought in connection with a criminal damage offence.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 3:19 pm
Christopher Whyte is wanted on recall to prison after failing to stay at approved premises.
The 41-year-old is also wanted in connection with a criminal damage offence on June 4.
Whyte had been jailed in December 2019 for making threats to kill, police said.
He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall and of stocky build.
He has links to the Lancaster and Morecambe.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 101 or email [email protected]