Man injured by dog in Lancaster is compensated

A man was injured by a Patterdale terrier, a court heard.

Dog owner Joseph Doyle, of Wiliamson Road, Lancaster, admitted having his dog, named Deacon, dangerously out of control in Wiliamson Road on August 11 last year.

The 23-year-old was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £450 compensation to the man.

Preston Magistrates’ Court ruled Deacon must be destroyed unless he is kept under proper control by being muzzled, kept on a secure lead, walked by a responsible adult, kept securely at home, and kept in a separate room when visitors are present.

The bench said all gates, doors and fences must should be in good working order and properly maintained.