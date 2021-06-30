Man identified in Heysham bus racial assault CCTV appeal
Police have now identified a man after a CCTV appeal following a racially aggravated assault which happened on the 1A Stagecoach bus travelling from Heysham to Lancaster.
Police had today released a CCTV image of the man they wished to speak to in connection with the racially aggravated assault on May 20, and have now said the investigation can progress following the identification of the man.
Anyone with further information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0302 of May 21, 2021.